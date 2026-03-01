Jonathan Bond News: Four saves in loss

Bond recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Bond came up with four saves and was the biggest reason Houston hung around as long as they did. He dealt with constant pressure in the first half and even pulled off a highlight stop on Denis Bouanga right before the break to keep the game alive. The dam finally cracked when LAFC found the net twice, and the red cards left Bond stranded against relentless waves of attacks. He will aim to bounce back and put together a stronger showing in Saturday's matchup with New England.