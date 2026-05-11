Jonathan Bond News: Four saves in win

Bond had four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Los Angeles Football Club.

Bond came up with four saves in Sunday's 4-1 road win against LAFC, flashing his shot-stopping ability with a full-stretch dive to his right in the 71st minute to deny Ryan Porteous' long-range rocket before showing sharp reflexes again in the 81st minute with a quick low stop to keep the scoreline intact. The only blemish came just before halftime when Nathan Ordaz's deflected left-footed effort found the net, a tough break on a cross that took a ricochet off a Houston defender and went in against the run of play. Bond will look to carry that momentum into Wednesday's matchup against Real Salt Lake.