Jonathan Bond News: Holds onto clean sheet

Bond registered no saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Bond wasn't required to make a save as he cruised to his seventh clean sheet of the season. That already matches his total from 2025 and comes seven matches sooner. Across 19 league appearances, he's conceded 24 goals while recording 47 saves. The keeper will face off with Vancouver for the next match on Wednesday, who have scored five goals in the last five contests. Bond had kept a clean sheet with three saves against the opponent during their last outing on May 17.