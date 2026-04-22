Jonathan Bond News: Keeps clean sheet
Bond made one save and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over San Diego FC.
Bond got the start and made the most of it, though he only had to make one save against a San Diego side which was surprisingly poor offensively in this one. Things are unlikely to keep being this easy against Austin FC, a team which has scored six goals in three matches ahead of its Wednesday contest.
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