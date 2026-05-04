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Jonathan Bond News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Bond recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win over Colorado Rapids.

Bond kept his second clean sheet of the season Saturday, both of which have come in his last three starts. He only needed to make two saves to do so, a credit to his defense for shutting down the Colorado attack. He faces a difficult matchup Sunday at LAFC, a side which has scored 19 goals through 11 matches this season.

Jonathan Bond
Houston Dynamo
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