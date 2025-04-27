Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Bond headshot

Jonathan Bond News: Keeps clean sheet versus Austin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Bond had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Austin FC.

Bond stopped a pair of close-range shots to help his team claim three points Saturday. He also kept his goal unbeaten for the first time in two starts since transferring to Houston from English club Watford. He'll look to stay in good form for next weekend's away fixture against an inconsistent but dangerous Los Angeles FC attack.

Jonathan Bond
Houston Dynamo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now