Jonathan Bond News: Keeps clean sheet versus Austin
Bond had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Austin FC.
Bond stopped a pair of close-range shots to help his team claim three points Saturday. He also kept his goal unbeaten for the first time in two starts since transferring to Houston from English club Watford. He'll look to stay in good form for next weekend's away fixture against an inconsistent but dangerous Los Angeles FC attack.
