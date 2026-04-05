Jonathan Bond News: One save in defeat
Bond had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Seattle Sounders FC.
Bond made one save in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Seattle Sounders but was beaten late in the match. The goalkeeper remains a reliable shot-stopper but continues to deal with a heavy defensive workload, still without a clean sheet and having conceded 10 goals in five appearances this season. He will look to bounce back against Colorado Rapids in the next match.
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