Jonathan Bond News: One save in defeat

Bond had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Bond made one save in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Seattle Sounders but was beaten late in the match. The goalkeeper remains a reliable shot-stopper but continues to deal with a heavy defensive workload, still without a clean sheet and having conceded 10 goals in five appearances this season. He will look to bounce back against Colorado Rapids in the next match.