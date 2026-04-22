Jonathan Bond headshot

Jonathan Bond News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Bond (eye) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's match against San Diego.

Bond didn't suffer a serious injury after leaving the previous game at halftime, so he'll hope to increase his production this time. The goalkeeper is averaging 2.7 saves and 2.3 goals conceded per game this season. Jimmy Maurer will be once again among the substitutes with Bond available from kickoff.

Jonathan Bond
Houston Dynamo
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