Jonathan Bond News: Three goals conceded, zero saves
Bond made no saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Real Salt Lake.
Even though Bond has conceded four and six goals respectively during 2026, the goalkeeper's latest appearance may be his worst. At least for Bond's other appearances, he logged several saves, which was not the case Wednesday. The goalkeeper's next opporutnity to redeem himself comes Saturday against Vancouver.
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