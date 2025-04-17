Jonathan Burkardt Injury: Back available Saturday

Burkardt (infection) has trained all week but is not yet at full training load. He will likely have limited minutes Saturday against Wolfsburg, coach Bo Henriksen said in the press conference.

Burkardt trained all week following his infection but has not yet taken on the full training load. He will be available for Saturday's game although the coach is unsure how many minutes he will play as he is expected to be on a limit to avoid setbacks. If he does not start Nelson Weiper is likely to lead the frontline.