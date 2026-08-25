Jonathan Burkardt Injury: Doubtful for opener with lingering cold
Burkardt remains sidelined ahead of the Bundesliga opener at Union Berlin, having missed Tuesday's training due to a stubborn cold, according to Bild.
Burkardt first showed symptoms during the 11-0 German Cup win over St. Tonnis, a match in which he still contributed three goals and two assists before being substituted in the second half, only for the illness to hit him harder afterward. His potential absence would be significant given his central role in coach Adi Hutter's attack, having led Frankfurt with 13 goals in 22 appearances last season.
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