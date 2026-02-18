Jonathan Burkardt Injury: Should be available Saturday

Burkardt (calf) trained normally Wednesday and should be an option for Saturday's clash against Bayern, according to BILD.

Burkardt is in line to make his return after spending several months on the shelf with a calf injury, having ramped things up in team training over the past few weeks. The striker has trained normally Wednesday with the team and is trending toward a spot in the squad for Saturday's showdown with the Bavarians. That's a major boost for the Eagles, who get a proven presence back up top, though Burkardt now walks into a real battle with Arnaud Kalimuendo for the number nine role.