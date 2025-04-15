Jonathan Burkardt Injury: Trains partially with team
Burkardt (infection) has been training partially with the team Tuesday, the club posted.
Burkardt was able to train partially with the team on Tuesday which suggests he is recovering well after missing Saturday's match due to an infection. He appears to be on track to return to full fitness ahead of Saturday's clash against Wolfsburg. If he is not ready to start or needs more time to recover Nelson Weiper would likely lead the line again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now