Jonathan Burkardt headshot

Jonathan Burkardt Injury: Trains partially with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Burkardt (infection) has been training partially with the team Tuesday, the club posted.

Burkardt was able to train partially with the team on Tuesday which suggests he is recovering well after missing Saturday's match due to an infection. He appears to be on track to return to full fitness ahead of Saturday's clash against Wolfsburg. If he is not ready to start or needs more time to recover Nelson Weiper would likely lead the line again.

