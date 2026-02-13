Jonathan Burkardt headshot

Jonathan Burkardt Injury: Won't return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Burkardt (calf) is out for Saturday's match against Monchengladbach, manager Albert Riera told media Friday. "Jonny was actually close to returning, but we had to take it easy due to a minor illness and won't be available this week."

Burkardt has been sidelined since Nov. 26 due to a calf problem, and while he won't be an option here, chances are he'll be ready to feature against Bayern Munich on Feb. 21. Burkardt has 10 goals in 15 matches between the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League this term, so his return would provide a huge boost for Frankfurt.

Jonathan Burkardt
Eintracht Frankfurt
