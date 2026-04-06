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Jonathan Burkardt News: Adds a goal for draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Burkardt scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-2 draw against 1. FC Köln.

Burkardt was part of the excellent Frankfurt attack during Sunday's draw and was excellent finishing well on his only shot on goal. The forward wasn't as creative as Arnaud Kalimuendo, but he was excellent. Frankfurt have a lethal attack but a porous defense that could lead to plenty of high-scoring affairs to close the campaign.

Jonathan Burkardt
Eintracht Frankfurt
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