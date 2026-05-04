Jonathan Burkardt News: Assists Saturday

Burkardt assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Hamburger SV.

Burkardt set up Can Uzun during Saturday's loss. The forward tried to get involved in the attack, but his only shot was poor and he couldn't find any space on the ball in the final third. He still ended up with the assist, but that was all he managed during the poor loss. Burkardt only has a pair more matches to try and get back to his best.