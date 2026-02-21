Jonathan Burkardt headshot

Jonathan Burkardt News: Back on bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Burkardt (calf) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Bayern.

Burkardt is back on the bench after spending several months sidelined with a calf injury and recent weeks out due to illness. The striker resumed full team training in recent weeks and is included in the squad for Saturday's showdown with the Bavarians. His return strengthens the Eagles' attacking depth as he competes with Arnaud Kalimuendo for the number nine role.

Jonathan Burkardt
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Burkardt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Burkardt See More
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
SOC
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 30, 2023
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
SOC
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 22, 2023