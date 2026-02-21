Jonathan Burkardt News: Back on bench

Burkardt (calf) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Bayern.

Burkardt is back on the bench after spending several months sidelined with a calf injury and recent weeks out due to illness. The striker resumed full team training in recent weeks and is included in the squad for Saturday's showdown with the Bavarians. His return strengthens the Eagles' attacking depth as he competes with Arnaud Kalimuendo for the number nine role.