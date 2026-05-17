Jonathan Burkardt News: Brilliant brace to end

Burkardt scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus VfB Stuttgart.

Burkardt's first season in Frankfurt got off to a great start before injuries derailed him. He ended the season showing just how special he can be adding three goals in his final 38 minutes of the campaign. On the whole he finished with 13 goals and one assists in 1,340 minutes, and elite strike rate for anyone. Burkardt should be a key piece of the attack as he gets back to full fitness for next season.