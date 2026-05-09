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Jonathan Burkardt News: Nets lone shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Burkardt scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 3-2 loss against Borussia Dortmund.

Burkardt took a single shot during Friday's loss, making the most of his only chance and finding the back of the net. The striker has been excellent when healthy this campaign, but nagging injuries have proven troublesome, and have kept him out of the starting XI at times. If he can get fully fit he should be a major contributor in 2026/27.

Jonathan Burkardt
Eintracht Frankfurt
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