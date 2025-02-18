Jonathan Burkardt News: Propels visitors to victory

Burkardt scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win against FC Heidenheim.

Burkardt was vital in helping Mainz secure a win on the road against Heidenheim on Sunday. Though he played just 62 minutes, the striker tallied one goal from his only shot, registered one assist, created two chances, and had five touches in the opposition's box. The goal brings Burkardt's tally for this Bundesliga season to thirteen in 17 starts, and he is the club's top scorer by a wide margin. He will aim to add to his tally this Saturday when they host St. Pauli.