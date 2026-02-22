Jonathan Burkardt headshot

Jonathan Burkardt News: Scores in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Burkardt scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Bayern Munich.

Burkardt found the back of the net Saturday despite taking just two shots. A goal against a top opponent in Munich is a nice return in such a hard match and a major point for Burkardt to build from. If he can stay healthy, Burkardt has shown the ability to be lethal going forward for Frankfurt.

Jonathan Burkardt
Eintracht Frankfurt
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Burkardt See More
