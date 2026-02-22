Jonathan Burkardt News: Scores in defeat
Burkardt scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Bayern Munich.
Burkardt found the back of the net Saturday despite taking just two shots. A goal against a top opponent in Munich is a nice return in such a hard match and a major point for Burkardt to build from. If he can stay healthy, Burkardt has shown the ability to be lethal going forward for Frankfurt.
