Jonathan Burkardt News: Starts during preseason

Burkardt (heel) started and played 45 minutes in a friendly against FSV Frankfurt.

Burkardt made his way back to the field this week after his last season, which ended with a heel injury, with the forward seeing time during a friendly. He was a regular sight on the field with Mainz last campaign, with his 28 starts in 29 appearances, notching 20 goal contributions as well. That said, he will look to continue in this role with his new club heading into the new campaign.