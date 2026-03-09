Jonathan Burkardt headshot

Jonathan Burkardt News: Two shots in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Burkardt registered two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against FC St. Pauli.

Burkardt failed to get much going during Sunday's draw. He took two shots, put one on goal, but failed to find the back of the net. The most encouraging part is that Burkardt is back fully fit and available in the starting XI. If he can stay healthy he should play a big part to end the season and in next season.

Jonathan Burkardt
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Burkardt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Burkardt See More
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
SOC
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 30, 2023
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
SOC
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 22, 2023