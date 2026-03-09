Jonathan Burkardt News: Two shots in draw

Burkardt registered two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against FC St. Pauli.

Burkardt failed to get much going during Sunday's draw. He took two shots, put one on goal, but failed to find the back of the net. The most encouraging part is that Burkardt is back fully fit and available in the starting XI. If he can stay healthy he should play a big part to end the season and in next season.