Jonathan Clauss Injury: Late call against Auxerre

Clauss (undisclosed) returned to training Thursday and could be an option for Sunday's clash against Auxerre, according to coach Claude Puel, per Ici Azur. "Jonathan returned to training Thursday. We will see."

Clauss had been a late scratch for Saturday's clash against Lens without any details provided on the nature of the issue, making his return to the training pitch an encouraging development heading into the final fixture of the season. The undisputed starter will be assessed over the coming days before a final call is made on his involvement against Auxerre, with Tom Louchet having covered in his absence at right-back.