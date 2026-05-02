Jonathan Clauss Injury: Late scratch Saturday

Clauss (undisclosed) was a late scratch for Saturday's clash against Lens, with no details provided on the nature of the issue.

Clauss is an undisputed starter and one of the more important pieces in his side's system, handling set-piece duties in addition to his defensive responsibilities, making his last-minute withdrawal a significant blow. Tom Louchet stepped in to start in his place and is expected to continue in that role for as long as Clauss remains unavailable. No further information has been provided on the issue, leaving his return timeline uncertain with the club hoping to provide an update in the coming days.