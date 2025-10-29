Clauss provided an assist and scored one goal in Sunday's win against Rennes before suffering a hyperextension to his knee on the play leading to his goal. The right full back was assessed and nothing major was found despite earlier reports suggesting he could miss several weeks with that issue. Coach Franck Haise admitted that a potential lengthy absence would come for other reasons likely linked to his aborted transfer to Bayer Leverkusen during the summer window. Clauss has a clause in his contract that will automatically extend his deal with Nice depending on how many games he plays this season. The former French international has reportedly refused all contract extensions offered to him in recent months, raising questions about his future and motivation to feature in the near future for the club. That said, while Clauss is out, Tom Louchet is expected to start on the right flank.