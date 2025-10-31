Clauss is currently dealing with non-injury-related issues with the board and has reportedly been faking injuries to avoid playing and triggering a clause in his contract that would automatically extend his deal with Nice. That said, coach Franck Haise expressed hope on Wednesday that his full back would return to team training, and that was the case as he trained in full on Thursday. It remains to be seen what role Clauss will have in the coming fixtures due to his situation, although there is little doubt that if he is fit and available, he will start on the right flank for the Aiglons. If he were to miss another game, Tiago Gouveia could step into the starting lineup again, as he now appears ahead of Tom Louchet in the hierarchy.