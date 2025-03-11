Jonathan Clauss News: 11 crosses including eight corners

Clauss (suspension) recorded one shot (zero on goal), 11 crosses (five accurate) and eight corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Lyon.

Clauss attempted eleven crosses, including eight from the corners. Of the 11 crosses, he completed five. He has only beaten this number of crosses and completed crosses on one occasion this season. The fullback has taken the most set pieces for his side with 85, while the next highest is 44 for Sofiane Diop.