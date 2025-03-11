Fantasy Soccer
Jonathan Clauss headshot

Jonathan Clauss News: 11 crosses including eight corners

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Clauss (suspension) recorded one shot (zero on goal), 11 crosses (five accurate) and eight corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Lyon.

Clauss attempted eleven crosses, including eight from the corners. Of the 11 crosses, he completed five. He has only beaten this number of crosses and completed crosses on one occasion this season. The fullback has taken the most set pieces for his side with 85, while the next highest is 44 for Sofiane Diop.

Jonathan Clauss
Nice
More Stats & News
