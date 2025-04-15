Fantasy Soccer
Jonathan Clauss News: Assists twice in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Clauss made two assists, had one off-target shot, created nine chances and sent in 16 crosses (four accurate) during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Strasbourg.

Clauss was simply deadly with his playmaking as his nine chances created more than doubled his previous season high and included perfect crosses that resulted in assists for both of Nice's goals. The midfielder has played well throughout this campaign but has been specially good as of late, with three assists, 17 chances created and 54 crosses over his last four starts.

