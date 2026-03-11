Jonathan Clauss headshot

Jonathan Clauss News: Creates five chances in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Clauss recorded one shot (zero on goal), 11 crosses (seven accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 4-0 loss versus Rennes.

Clauss led Nice with a season-high five chances created, but it wasn't enough to avoid the tough home loss. The right-back also sent in the most crosses for his side as usual. He took six of their seven corner kicks in the game.

Jonathan Clauss
Nice
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Clauss See More
