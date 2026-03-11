Jonathan Clauss News: Creates five chances in loss
Clauss recorded one shot (zero on goal), 11 crosses (seven accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 4-0 loss versus Rennes.
Clauss led Nice with a season-high five chances created, but it wasn't enough to avoid the tough home loss. The right-back also sent in the most crosses for his side as usual. He took six of their seven corner kicks in the game.
