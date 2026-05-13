Jonathan Clauss headshot

Jonathan Clauss News: Creates three chances in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Clauss generated three chances created, four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus AJ Auxerre.

Clauss was back in the starting XI after missing Nice's previous contest with an undisclosed injury. The right-back logged the most chances created and crosses for his side during the road loss. He took their lone corner kick as well.

Jonathan Clauss
Nice
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