Jonathan Clauss News: Creates three chances in return
Clauss generated three chances created, four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus AJ Auxerre.
Clauss was back in the starting XI after missing Nice's previous contest with an undisclosed injury. The right-back logged the most chances created and crosses for his side during the road loss. He took their lone corner kick as well.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Clauss See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Clauss See More