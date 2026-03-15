Jonathan Clauss News: Delivers one assist

Clauss assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), 12 crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 2-0 win against Angers.

Clauss registered one assist for Elye Wahi late in Saturday's 2-0 win over Angers. The wing-back was active throughout the match, constantly pushing forward and stretching the defense with his overlapping runs while also contributing defensively with three tackles and five clearances. He is now on a run of three straight matches with at least three chances created and at least 11 crosses.