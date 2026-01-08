Clauss joined Nice last season from Marseille and contributed three goals and seven assists to help the Aiglons qualify for the qualifying rounds of the Champions League. The right back is having a far more complicated season this year after his aborted transfer to Leverkusen during the summer and was closer to exiting the club rather than signing a contract extension. Clauss' signature shows the confidence both the club and the player have in new coach Claude Puel to put the club back on track and make Clauss one of the pillars of the Gym moving forward.