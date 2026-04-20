Jonathan Clauss News: Key to attack in draw

Clauss was subbed off due to injury in the 83rd minute of Saturday's 0-0 draw against Lille. He recorded two shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners before exiting the match.

Clauss's progressive instincts were on full display Saturday as he led the Nice attacking effort with two shots (one on goal), three corners and four cross attempts (zero accurate) in their scoreless draw versus Lille. In addition to his forward play, the full-back contributed three interceptions and one clearance to the defensive effort across his 83-minute shift. Clauss has been named to the Nice starting XI in seven consecutive Ligue 1 matches.