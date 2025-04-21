Fantasy Soccer
Jonathan Clauss headshot

Jonathan Clauss News: Registers most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Clauss had two shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Angers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 56th minute.

Clauss recorded the most crosses in the game, created four chances and also made two tackles and an interception. He has contributed to four goals in his last seven outings and also recorded 12 interceptions, nine clearances and six tackles.

Jonathan Clauss
Nice
More Stats & News
