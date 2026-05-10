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Jonathan Clauss News: Returns to squad against Auxerre

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Clauss (undisclosed) is back in the squad for Sunday's clash against Auxerre, according to the club.

Clauss's return to the matchday squad is a welcome development after the undisclosed issue forced him out as a late scratch in the previous fixture. The right-back is an undisputed starter and one of the more important pieces in his side's system, handling set-piece duties in addition to his defensive responsibilities, and his availability gives the coaching staff their preferred option on that side of the defense heading into the weekend.

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