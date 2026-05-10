Jonathan Clauss News: Returns to squad against Auxerre
Clauss (undisclosed) is back in the squad for Sunday's clash against Auxerre, according to the club.
Clauss's return to the matchday squad is a welcome development after the undisclosed issue forced him out as a late scratch in the previous fixture. The right-back is an undisputed starter and one of the more important pieces in his side's system, handling set-piece duties in addition to his defensive responsibilities, and his availability gives the coaching staff their preferred option on that side of the defense heading into the weekend.
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