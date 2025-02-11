Jonathan Clauss News: Scores against Lens

Clauss scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Lens.

Clauss scored his second goal in the campaign in the 64th minute to seal Nice's win at home. The midfielder co-led his side with a season-high three shots during the match and also led them in crosses as usual. He took five of their seven corner kicks as well.