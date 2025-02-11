Fantasy Soccer
Jonathan Clauss headshot

Jonathan Clauss News: Scores against Lens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Clauss scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Lens.

Clauss scored his second goal in the campaign in the 64th minute to seal Nice's win at home. The midfielder co-led his side with a season-high three shots during the match and also led them in crosses as usual. He took five of their seven corner kicks as well.

Jonathan Clauss
Nice
