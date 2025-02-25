Fantasy Soccer
Jonathan Clauss headshot

Jonathan Clauss News: Scores opener in 2-0 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Clauss scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and eight corners in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Montpellier.

Clauss scored for the second home game in a row when he linked up with Evann Guessand in the 30th minute to open the scoring in the game. He also attempted eight crosses from eight corners, however he hasn't completed more than one cross in a game in his last six.

Jonathan Clauss
Nice
More Stats & News
