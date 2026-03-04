Jonathan Clauss News: Sends in 13 crosses at Paris FC
Clauss had two shots (one on goal), 13 crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Paris FC.
Clauss led Nice in crosses as usual, but couldn't help them avoid the road loss. The right-back took all their six corner kicks in the match. He also logged the most chances created (four) and tackles (season-high five) for his side.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Clauss See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Clauss See More