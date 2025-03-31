Fantasy Soccer
Jonathan Clauss News: Serves as creative outlet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Clauss assisted once to go with eight crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Monaco. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 45th minute.

Clauss was one of Nice's best players in their 2-1 loss to Monaco on Saturday. In 90 minutes played, Clauss registered one assist, created three chances, put three of his eight crosses on target, and made seven passes into the final third. Clauss now has five assists in 20 starts for Nice this season, and has registered two goal contributions in the club's last four matches.

