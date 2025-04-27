Jonathan Clauss News: Sets up goal

Clauss assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain.

Clauss assisted Morgan Sanson's second goal in the 46th minute and impressed defensively with four clearances, three interceptions, and two tackles. He's been on a strong run, tallying four assists, 10 clearances, six interceptions, and four tackles in recent games five games.