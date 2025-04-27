Fantasy Soccer
Jonathan Clauss headshot

Jonathan Clauss News: Sets up goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Clauss assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain.

Clauss assisted Morgan Sanson's second goal in the 46th minute and impressed defensively with four clearances, three interceptions, and two tackles. He's been on a strong run, tallying four assists, 10 clearances, six interceptions, and four tackles in recent games five games.

Jonathan Clauss
Nice
