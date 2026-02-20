Jonathan David Injury: Late call for Como bout
David (groin) "will make the provisional squad for the Como game but will be assessed Saturday," coach Luciano Spalletti relayed.
David will go through a fitness test on game day to determine his status and, eventually, how many minutes he can handle. Weston McKennie led the line versus Galatasaray, but he might be needed in other roles because of some absences in this one, potentially benefiting Lois Openda, Filip Kostic or Jeremie Boga.
