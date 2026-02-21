Jonathan David Injury: Might start on Saturday
David (groin) is set to be available and could get the nod versus Como, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.
David appears to have shaken off a groin ailment that sidelined him midweek and has a small edge over Lois Openda and other options at the position. He has created at least one chance in his last three displays, amassing four key passes, scoring and assisting once and adding three shots (one on target) over that span.
