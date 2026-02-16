Jonathan David headshot

Jonathan David Injury: Ruled out for Galatasaray tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2026 at 5:50am

David won't be available Tuesday because of a groin issue, Sky Italy reported.

David didn't make the squad list because of a muscular issue and will be examined in the next few days. Lois Openda, Kenan Yildiz or Weston McKennie will spearhead the frontline, leading to more minutes for other wingers or midfielders in the last two cases, since they usually play in different positions.

Jonathan David
Juventus
