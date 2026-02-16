Jonathan David Injury: Ruled out for Galatasaray tilt
David won't be available Tuesday because of a groin issue, Sky Italy reported.
David didn't make the squad list because of a muscular issue and will be examined in the next few days. Lois Openda, Kenan Yildiz or Weston McKennie will spearhead the frontline, leading to more minutes for other wingers or midfielders in the last two cases, since they usually play in different positions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan David See More
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 27November 26, 2024
-
General Soccer Article
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark HorsesJune 12, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Thursday, Nov. 1November 30, 2022
-
Yahoo DFS Soccer
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for Belgium vs. CanadaNovember 22, 2022
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel DFS Soccer: World Cup Targets for Wednesday, Nov. 23November 22, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan David See More