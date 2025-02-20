Jonathan David Injury: Should play Saturday

David (undisclosed) was unavailable for Sunday's match against Rennes due to an undisclosed injury. However, he returned to training this week and is expected to be available for Saturday's game against Monaco, according to coach Bruno Genesio in the press conference.

