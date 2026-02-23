Jonathan David headshot

Jonathan David News: Fires one shot in Como game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

David (groin) committed one foul and had one off-target shot and two passes in 16 minutes in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Como.

David overcame a mild muscular problem but only saw limited minutes in his return. He'll likely start over Lois Openda, who didn't seize his opportunity, if he's closer to 100 percent in Wednesday's game versus Galatasaray. David has scored and assisted once in his last five appearances, adding four shots (two on target), four chances created and one cross (zero accurate). His streak of tilts with at lest one key pass stopped at three due to his scarce playing time in this one.

Jonathan David
Juventus
