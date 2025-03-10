Jonathan David News: Goal scoring form continues

David scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Montpellier.

David redirected a shot into the back of the net early in the second half Saturday to give Lille a 1-0 lead they would not relinquish. The attacker attempted three shots (one on goal 0over his 68 minutes of play. Over his last 10 appearances (eight starts), David has created 15 chances, scored five goals and supplied three assists.