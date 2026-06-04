Jonathan David News: Major factor for Canada
David is likely to start at forward for Canada and play a major role at the 2026 World Cup.
David is entering the World Cup with decent expectations as he is set to lead Canada at forward for the tournament. The forward comes in following a decent first season with Juventus, notching six goals and four assists in his 35 appearances (20 starts) in league play. He will then look to build on his profile more as the World Cup kicks off, likely to be the primary goal scorer for the team, although he will play alongside Cyle Larin as well. David will already see plenty of opportunities at net and will need to if Canada wants to make it out of the group stage, also seeing some added value due to his penalty duties for the team.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan David See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Dark Horses: 4 Sleeper Teams to WatchYesterday
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Players for the Group Stage3 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 17 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks by Team24 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics45 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan David See More