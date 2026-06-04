Jonathan David News: Major factor for Canada

David is likely to start at forward for Canada and play a major role at the 2026 World Cup.

David is entering the World Cup with decent expectations as he is set to lead Canada at forward for the tournament. The forward comes in following a decent first season with Juventus, notching six goals and four assists in his 35 appearances (20 starts) in league play. He will then look to build on his profile more as the World Cup kicks off, likely to be the primary goal scorer for the team, although he will play alongside Cyle Larin as well. David will already see plenty of opportunities at net and will need to if Canada wants to make it out of the group stage, also seeing some added value due to his penalty duties for the team.