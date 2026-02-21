Jonathan David News: Makes bench Saturday
David (groin) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Como.
David is named on the bench for Saturday's clash against Como after recovering from the groin issue that kept him out midweek. He loses the starting spot to Lois Openda but remains available from the bench and will likely feature later in the game depending on how it unfolds.
