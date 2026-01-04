David could have given his team the lead late in the second half, but his attempted Panenka came out flat, and Wladimiro Falcone rejected it with his feet. He returned to the XI after two matches and was more involved than usual, recording new season highs in shots and crosses, but couldn't find the target despite his volume and some good finishes. He'll continue to split duties with Lois Openda. He has scored and assisted once in the last five matches (three starts), adding nine shots (four on target), two chances created and three crosses (zero accurate).